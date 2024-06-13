DA Pamela Price sued by former spokesperson

A former spokesperson for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has filed a lawsuit against the county for wrongful termination, discrimination, and failure to pay wages.

The Berkeley Scanner was first to report the story.

Pattie Lee, the former spokesperson, said she was fired after pointing out what she believed were illegal practices, including violations of the state public records act.

This followed an incident last year in which Berkeley Scanner founder Emilie Raguso was denied access to a news conference put on by the district attorney.

The district attorney's office said it could not comment on pending litigation.