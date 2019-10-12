San Mateo County voter registration deadline approaching for November election

article

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 consolidated municipal, school and special district election in San Mateo County is Oct. 21, Chief Elections Officer Mark Church announced.

Those who want to register must be at least 18 years old by Election Day, not in prison or on parole for a felony conviction, and not deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent to register to vote.

Residents age 16 or 17 can pre-register to vote and will automatically become a registered voter on their 18th birthday.

Registration forms sent by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 21. Forms are available at public libraries, city and town halls, post offices, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, county Vote Centers, and the county Registration and Elections Division.

Online registration can be done at www.smcvote.org and must be submitted by midnight on Oct. 21.

A full list of Vote Center locations can be found online at www.smcvote.org and clicking "All Vote Center Locations" or at www.smcacre.org/vote-center-locations.