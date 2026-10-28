San Mateo man accused of hurling 200-degree coffee at fast food worker who denied fresh cup

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The Brief A San Mateo man is accused of throwing 200-degree coffee at a Jack in the Box manager after she refused to give him a fresh cup. Prosecutors said the woman’s face began blistering, and police later arrested the suspect after identifying him through security video. The man pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison under California’s three-strikes law if convicted.



A San Mateo man is accused of throwing a cup of scalding coffee at a Jack in the Box manager after she declined to give him a fresh cup, prosecutors said.

Customer bought meal and coffee

What we know:

Willie Anthony Quinn, 64, entered a Jack in the Box restaurant on 3rd Avenue last Thursday and asked the manager for free food, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The manager, 55, declined, saying it was against company policy, prosecutors said. A customer then stepped in and purchased Quinn a meal and a cup of hot coffee.

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Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Quinn later demanded a fresh cup of coffee and began cursing at the manager when she refused.

Quinn was asked to leave the restaurant. As the manager escorted him out, he allegedly threw the coffee in her face and on her neck.

The coffee was about 200 degrees, prosecutors said. When first responders arrived, the woman’s face was beginning to blister.

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Quinn faces multiple charges

What's next:

San Mateo police located Quinn the next day after he was seen on security video. He was arrested after the victim identified him, authorities said.

During the arrest, police found a small baggie containing methamphetamine in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Quinn could face life in prison under California’s three-strikes law if convicted. Prosecutors said he has prior felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon in 1995 and assault with a firearm in 2009.

Quinn pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.