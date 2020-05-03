San Mateo man arrested after traffic stop reveals possession of drugs, guns

article

A 38-year-old San Mateo resident on probation was arrested Friday night for several alleged crimes, including possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Officers patrolling near South Norfolk Avenue and Fashion Island Boulevard, described by San Mateo police as "a crime hot spot," conducted a traffic stop at about 10 p.m. of a driver who failed to stop at a red light.

The driver, Steven Fisher, is subject to search as part of his court probation terms. Officers went to his nearby home, where they found four boxes containing over two pounds of cocaine, a loaded firearm, a replica firearm and a large amount of cash, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Fisher was arrested and booked at San Mateo County Main Jail and faces a bail enhancement for narcotics sales, police said.