San Mateo man suspected of burglarizing assisted living facility

A 20-year-old man was arrested, accused of burglarizing a home at an assisted living facility, early Monday morning, according to San Mateo police.

Melvin Gonzalez-Gochez was arrested by San Mateo police on April 20, 2020, accused of burglarizing the Atria Park Assisted Living Facility. (San Mateo Police Dept.)

Police said the suspect, Melvin Gonzalez-Gochez of San Mateo, was spotted inside an apartment at Atria Park Assisted Living Facility at 2883 S. Norfolk St. at 4:21 a.m.

"Facility staff responded to an apartment home after the resident heard someone outside of their bedroom," investigators said. "Upon entering the home, a staff member told police she witnessed a suspicious man jump out of the living room window."

Officers arrived at the facility and set up a perimeter of the area. A short time later, police said officers found Gonzalez-Gochez hiding at the top of an exterior stairwell. They took him into custody with help from a police K-9.

Gonzalez-Gochez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He's being held on $50,000 bail.

Bay City News contributed to this report.