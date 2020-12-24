San Mateo police arrest two men in possession of stolen vehicles

article

Two men were arrested after driving stolen vehicles in separate cases in San Mateo early Wednesday morning, police said.

The first arrest came when officers checked the license plate of a Lexus on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near the Third Avenue exit at about 1:45 a.m. The plate number was for a Kia registered in Redwood City, and officers stopped the vehicle. A check showed the Lexus had been reported stolen in San Carlos two days earlier.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Enrique Sanchez of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

A second arrest was made after officers saw a man rummaging through a parked car shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and South Humboldt Street. A check showed the car was reported stolen in San Jose on Tuesday.

Jonathen Dones, 20, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers also found shaved keys used in car thefts on Dones, police said.

The suspect in each case was arrested, cited, and released in compliance with COVID-19 jail protocol, police said.