San Mateo police arrest two men in possession of stolen vehicles
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after driving stolen vehicles in separate cases in San Mateo early Wednesday morning, police said.
The first arrest came when officers checked the license plate of a Lexus on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near the Third Avenue exit at about 1:45 a.m. The plate number was for a Kia registered in Redwood City, and officers stopped the vehicle. A check showed the Lexus had been reported stolen in San Carlos two days earlier.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Enrique Sanchez of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
A second arrest was made after officers saw a man rummaging through a parked car shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and South Humboldt Street. A check showed the car was reported stolen in San Jose on Tuesday.
Jonathen Dones, 20, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers also found shaved keys used in car thefts on Dones, police said.
The suspect in each case was arrested, cited, and released in compliance with COVID-19 jail protocol, police said.