San Mateo police concludes nationwide search for new chief, hires current San Bruno chief

San Mateo concluded a national search for its next police chief by hiring Ed Barberini, the current chief in San Bruno.

Barberini is a lifelong resident of San Mateo County and his experience with the area during a 25-year career in law enforcement was a major factor in his selection, City Manager Drew Corbett said.

Chief Barberini rose to the top based on his vast experience and strong record of leadership throughout the county. I'm thrilled to welcome him to San Mateo," Corbett said. "He will serve as a strong leader for all aspects of the department, from ensuring we continue to recruit top talent, to maintaining our strong relationships with the community."

Barberini will start on Feb. 3.

He has been chief of the San Bruno department for five years and before that was chief of the Millbrae Police Bureau, a position he came to after two decades with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Barberini will oversee a department with an annual budget of $47 million and a staff of 170 law enforcement personnel, including 115 sworn officers.

He succeeds Police Chief Susan Manheimer, who is retiring at the end of the year. San Mateo Police Capt. Dave Norris will serve as acting police chief.