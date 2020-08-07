San Mateo police looking for suspect who beat, sexually assaulted woman in her 60s

article

San Mateo police are asking for residents to check their home surveillance cameras to see if they could have evidence of a sexual assault and beating of a woman on Wedesday night.

Officers responded to 9th Avenue and South El Camino Real at around 10:40 p.m. where they learned a woman in her 60s had been seriously beaten and sexually assaulted.

Police said they believe the male suspect in this case is homeless and was possibly visiting businesses in the area. He apparently fled on foot in the southwest direction before police arrived.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, with light skin, an average build and height. He has dark, outgrown or slightly curly hair, and was wearing a red “lifeguard” sweatshirt with bold lettering. He had dark pants, and was carrying a backpack or satchel.

Police recovered the sweatshirt and a silver bicycle with duct tape covering the seat he may have been riding.

Residents in the area are being asked to review their security footage from the night of August 5, between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Police did not give an update on the woman's condition.

If you have any information on this case or about the suspect's whereabouts, call police at: (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be called in at (650) 522-7676.