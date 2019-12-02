San Rafael police welcome 2 new members: comfort dog and drug detection K-9

The San Rafael Police Department is celebrating the arrival of two new four legged members to its force.

During Monday night's city council meeting, police will be introducing a K-9 named Jesko. The 20-month-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix (a Shepinois), is from Guadalajara, Mexico. Jesko is a dual puropse K-9 trained to help officers with narcotics detection and apprehension.

"Jesko loves going on walks and hanging out in the backyard," police said. But they noted what he loves more than anything is doing his job. "Nothing gets Jesko more excited than getting in the back of the patrol car to come to work," police said.

The other new member to join the ranks of the SRPD is a first of its kind for the department. Blue Bayou, Blue for short, is the agency's first comfort dog.

Prior to coming to the department, the 2 ½-year-old Labrador-Golden Retriever mix was working in Salem, Oregon as a guide dog. He retired from that role, and the department partnered with Guide Dogs for the Blind to pioneer a career change for Blue -- to work as a comfort dog who can provide emotional support and engage in outreach on the street.

Blue will also be in the SRPD Communications Center to provide stress relief for police dispatchers and other members of the department. "The Communications Center has been very popular since Blue’s arrival!" police said on Facebook and invited residents to stop and say hello to him when they see him out on the street with the department's mental health outreach liaison Lynn Murphy.

Both Jesko and Blue will be introduced at a welcome ceremony during Monday's meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the City Council chambers at City Hall at 1400 Fifth Ave. in San Rafael.

