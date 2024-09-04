The Brief The robbery happened at Home Consignment Center in San Rafael on Tuesday. Five masked suspects entered the store and used sledgehammers to smash the jewelry display cases. The thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.



Robbers overtook a consignment shop in San Rafael on Tuesday, smashing display cases and bolting with jewelry.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, the robbery unfolded just after 5 p.m. while customers were shopping at Home Consignment Center.

Store surveillance footage captured five masked suspects wielding small sledgehammers. Some stood on display cases, shattering the glass to access the jewelry.

The incident was over in about one minute, with the suspects fleeing in a Toyota Highlander, police said.

An undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen.

Authorities have released the video footage of the robbery, hoping the public can assist in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 415-485-3000.