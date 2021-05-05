San Ramon police investigating fatal crash prompting closures on Crow Canyon Road

A fatal crash in San Ramon has prompted police to close off both directions of Crow Canyon Road near Bollinger Canyon Road as officers investigate the incident.

According to a Tweet at 1:03 p.m., police say Westbound Crow Canyon is closed at Porter Dr, Eastbound Crow Canyon is closed at Norris Canyon, Southbound Bollinger Canyon is closed at Deerwood Dr and Northbound Bollinger Canyon is closed at Creekside Drive.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.