San Ramon Valley Unified Schools to close through April 10

San Ramon Valley Unified School District annouced Saturday that they will close all 36 schools beginning on March 16 and continuing through April 10. The school district said Saturday, that the decision to close the schools was made at a special meeting of the School Board on Friday, March 13.

The board met due to the ongoing concern surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The district noted today that they consulted with the Contra Costa County Office of Education, the County Department of Public Health and other school districts throughout the County before making the decision. The San Ramon Valley Unified said that they were moving forward with their decision, understanding that it could create some difficulties for families.

In a email sent to media today, the District said they plan to make lunch available for those students in the community who qualify for the Federal Lunch Program. John Baldwin Elementary and Walt Disney Elementary will be staffed to serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. beginning on Monday, March 16th. The menu will be limited and all items will be prepackaged.

In communication sent to parents, staff and students, the District wrote, “The health and well-being of our staff and students is the single most important thing that we, as a District, are entrusted to protect, and we will continue to take that duty seriously for the duration of this unprecedented and unique health event.”

San Ramon Valley Unified School District serves 32,000 students.