Santa Clara city councilmember Becker indicted

A criminal grand jury has indicted Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker for allegedly lying to a civil grand jury.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen says Becker denied leaking the report critical of an unethical relationship between Becker and the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, Rosen says Becker did leak that confidential report to the team's public affairs officer last October.

SEE ALSO: Rep. Ro Khanna calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's resignation

The district attorney's office says such perjury is a felony.

Officials say the 49ers also spent more than $3 million to back Becker's city council and mayoral campaigns through independent committees.

Becker is set to be arraigned on Monday.

KTVU has reached out to Becker and has yet to hear back.