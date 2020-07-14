Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close again

The reopening reversal is taking a financial and emotional toll on some South Bay business owners.

At Rage Salon in Downtown Campbell, owner Mike Salvador says his wife woke up in tears Tuesday morning.

"We can't believe this is happening," said Salvador, who has owned the business for 30 years.

Salvador says he was giddy just 24 hours prior when his hair salon reopened for the first time in four months.

But that elation was brief because a few hours later came word the businesses allowed to open Monday would have to close Wednesday because of new state guidance and Santa Clara County's rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Tuesday, Santa Clara County announced 192 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new hospitalizations and three more deaths.

Santa Clara County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 144 people which is six times higher than the low point on June 1 when 24 people were hospitalized.

As for the South Bay businesses, they have been under some of the strictest guidance and have been allowed to open for two days in a four month period.

"It's just been tough. All the payments..the rent..everything still continues and absolutely no income. So it's devastating," said Salvador.

In addition to hair salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, nail salons, shopping malls and worship services must halt indoor activities starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

At the 24 Hour Fitness on Crane Court in San Jose, some members were just grateful to get two days of workouts in.

"Hope we continue practicing responsible socially distancing so we can call get back in the gym soon," said gym member Brock Morris.

Back at Rage Salon, Sandra Difranco of Los Altos was getting her hair done for the first time in months and also experiencing her first time getting her hair done outside in a covered station set up in the parking lot.

"I'm getting hair extensions in today and I'm very happy. Very excited to have my hair back," said Difranco.

As for the salon owner, Salvador spent about $3,000 to reopen with health and safety additions such as station partitions, air purifiers and extra masks for customers.

"We're trying to do our best and be positive and hope this closure is not too long," said Salvador.