Santa Clara Co. supervisors approve temporary COVID-19 eviction moratorium

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a temporary moratorium on evictions caused by rent nonpayment due to financial hardship from the effects of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The ordinance, brought to the board by Supervisor Dave Cortese and President Cindy Chavez, is effective immediately and temporarily blocks

evictions of residential tenants who can provide documentation of hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Such hardship includes job loss, wage loss, the need to miss work because of school closures affecting one's children, the need to miss work to care for a sick or infected family member and nonpayment of rent due to out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The moratorium does not forgive rent nonpayment or excuse rent payments that are still due as the coronavirus crisis continues.

