Santa Clara County coronavirus cases increase to 11

article

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported that there are two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 11 confirmed cases.

Both of the new cases are still under investigation to determine the source of transmission, the health department said in a news release. Currently, of the total, only two have been determined to be transmited from person to person, four are travel-related; three are close contacts to known cases; and the two new cases remain under investigation, health officials said.

The county's public health department update the public at 3 p.m. with more information on how to prevent getting the virus.

“Due to our almost daily increase in cases, the Public Health Department is issuing new guidance today to protect the health of vulnerable individuals... We ask for the public’s help in sharing these new recommendations, staying calm, and following prior guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control.” — County’s Health Officer, Dr. Sara Cody.

The county said they are working closely with a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is onsite with the Public Health Department.

The county Health Department said that for about 80% of the population of the county this disease will be mild and the vast majority of the people will recover.