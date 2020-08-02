Santa Clara police safely locate missing blind and deaf woman

UPDATE: Following a 6:15 p.m. CHP Silver Alert, Santa Clara police and Mountain View police safely located the missing woman.

"Annie was healthy, safe and reunited with her family. The family was grateful for her safe return," the Santa Clara police dept. said in a statement, Sunday evening.

The public's help is being asked in locating a 75-year-old woman with multiple health issues who disappeared from her home in Santa Clara overnight, police said Sunday.

Annie Enriquez is described as "blind and deaf, with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old."

She is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with shoulder length hair, and uses a blue cane. There is no description of what she is wearing.

Anyone who sees or has information about Enriquez is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580