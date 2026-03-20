Santa Clara U Broncos lose in NCAA Tournament

The Santa Clara Broncos' run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Friday, falling to the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime after a stunning half-court buzzer-beater sent the game beyond regulation.

Students, alumni and staff gathered inside the Leavey Center — the Broncos' home arena — to watch the game.

Santa Clara held the lead with two seconds remaining before a desperate half-court heave by Kentucky tied the score and silenced the crowd.

The Wildcats went on to outlast the Broncos in overtime, leaving fans heartbroken.

End score: 89-84.

"I think there were some interesting calls in the game, but we fought really hard," said Santa Clara Unversity senior Anna Aldrin. "I'm very proud."

Sophomore Cole Alexis echoed the disappointment felt across campus.

"Man, I'm sad," he said. "I thought we had it. I didn't even see the Kentucky bucket live. It was a great season, but I'm sad."

The loss ends Santa Clara's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1996. The Broncos finished the season tied for the second-most wins in program history.