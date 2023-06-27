San Francisco is no longer the most expensive California county for renters, according to a recent national report.

The Out of Reach report shows that a full-time worker would have to earn more than $63 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz County tops the national list, and San Francisco is still second-highest in the country.

Santa Clara, Monterey, and Santa Barbara round out the most expensive counties in California.

The report ranks California as No. 1 for the most expensive state based on a two-bedroom housing wage.