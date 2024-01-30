Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
9
River Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Santa Rosa high principal told not to help police

By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa high principal told not to help police

Santa Rosa High principal told not to help police in investigation into teen stabbing.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa high school refused to cooperate with police, as they attempted to arrest four students.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, police told the principal of Elsie Allen High School that they planned to take four students into custody for a stabbing and beating of a 41-year-old man earlier this month.

The paper reports the school's superintendent told the principal not to cooperate with police, because the incident did not happen on campus or during school hours.

Police arrested all four teenagers as they left their homes heading to school the following day.

 