Santa Rosa high principal told not to help police

A Santa Rosa high school refused to cooperate with police, as they attempted to arrest four students.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, police told the principal of Elsie Allen High School that they planned to take four students into custody for a stabbing and beating of a 41-year-old man earlier this month.

The paper reports the school's superintendent told the principal not to cooperate with police, because the incident did not happen on campus or during school hours.

Police arrested all four teenagers as they left their homes heading to school the following day.



