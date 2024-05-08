Oakland deli to stay put despite 11 break-ins, car crashes

From car crashes to burglaries in the middle of the night, a deli in downtown Oakland can't seem to catch a break.

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has experienced nearly a dozen break-ins in the last two years.

"Since the beginning of 2022, we've had 11 break-ins, and we've had three break-ins in just the past couple weeks," said CEO Jeff Weinstein, who runs several delis in San Francisco and Oakland, including the one at 17th and Franklin streets.

But unlike other business owners who say they have had enough of crime in the city and left, Weinstein said he's staying put.

"We're not going anywhere right now. We're committed to being here. I'm committed to these employees in this location. I'm committed to serving food to our guests," he said.

However, criminals seem committed to breaking into the deli.

On May 1, intruders broke in and rummaged through the deli.

In most of the break-ins, not much was taken. On Monday night, though, a burglar stole some tablets.

Last year, another burglar broke into a side door, went inside, and soon went back out.

"I can be as angry or upset as I want, but I need to be able to focus on what I can control," Weinstein said.

Not that Weinstein is happy with what has been going on.

"Something has to change for that to be sustainable. We simply can't afford, you know, every couple of weeks, to be replacing doors, to be replacing equipment," he said.

Or remodeling.

Last year, an Acura MDX crashed into the deli, ending up inside.

"There were two cars that were racing. One of them cut the other one off, sending that other car into our lobby," Weinstein said.

The crash also sheared off a fire hydrant.

The wreck caused at least a quarter of a million dollars in damage. The deli had to close for a couple of months for repairs.

In 2022, another car lost control and crashed into the deli.

Customers said they are glad Weinstein is standing pat.

"Good for him," said Jack Felker of Alameda after enjoying a pastrami sandwich. "I'm happy that he's going to stay. Entrepreneurs will continue to overcome the conditions."

Warren Logan, an Oakland resident who is running for city council, said he has met several business owners who have been discussing the crime problem in the city.

"So many of them are like Jeff. They believe in Oakland but want to see support from their city council, the mayor and staff," Logan said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan