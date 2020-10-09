Santa Rosa man survives shark attack: 'Luckily it didn't hurt'

A Santa Rosa man walked out of the hospital on Thursday, just one day after being attacked by a shark in Miami.

Mark Bowden said there was a big chunk taken out of his leg, but "luckily it didn't hurt. It didn't hurt at all."

He said that he's heard that shark teeth "are like surgeons' scalpel blades. They're just so sharp and so I think it was a mix of that and adrenaline. I didn't feel any pain."

Lifeguards put up red flags on Thursday to signal danger in the water.



