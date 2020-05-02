Santa Rosa man who stole bicycle arrested for attacking victim

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Rosa man Thursday on suspicion of stabbing the owner of a bicycle that had been stolen a week ago.

Jeffrey Hall, 63, was riding a bicycle on Santa Rosa Avenue when the bicycle theft victim saw Hall on his stolen bike as he passed him, the sheriff's office said.

When the theft victim recognized his stolen bike because it still had a rusted chain and lock around the seat post, he confronted Hall. During an argument and physical fight, Hall struck the victim with a rock and stabbed the victim's hand, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy found Hall pushing a bicycle in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and detained him.

The victim was treated at the scene and Hall was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious injury.