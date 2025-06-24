Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa police locate family of boy found alone

Published  June 24, 2025 12:43pm PDT
Santa Rosa
Jose Baca Mejia, 8, was found in the area of 1311 Guerneville Rd, in west Santa Rosa, according to police

The Brief

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police were able to locate the family of a child who was found alone.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said 8-year-old Jose Baca Mejia was found in the area of 1311 Guerneville Road, in west Santa Rosa. The department did not specify when the boy was located or who found him.

Authorities had reached out to the public for help finding the boy's parents or relatives, and were eventually able to locate them.

The Source: Santa Rosa Police Department

