Santa Rosa police locate family of boy found alone

Jose Baca Mejia, 8, was found alone in west Santa Rosa on Guerneville Road. Police were eventually able to locate his family.



Santa Rosa police were able to locate the family of a child who was found alone.

Found on Guerneville Road

What we know:

The Santa Rosa Police Department said 8-year-old Jose Baca Mejia was found in the area of 1311 Guerneville Road, in west Santa Rosa. The department did not specify when the boy was located or who found him.

Authorities had reached out to the public for help finding the boy's parents or relatives, and were eventually able to locate them.