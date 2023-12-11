Santa Rosa police return to high schools to quell violence, at least temporarily

Beginning on Monday, police will be present on campuses of all public high schools in Santa Rosa, a decision that came after numerous violent incidents this year.

Police will be present on all six high school campuses for the next two weeks until winter break.

Officers will also be doing regular check-ins at the district's middle schools during this time period.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, a group of parents, students and teachers are calling for better security evidenced by a rally outside Montgomery High School, where people carried signs that read "Help" and "Safe Schools Now."

As the group stood on the sidewalk calling for better security, many drivers honked their horns in support.

They want changes after violence has erupted at school.

At Hebert Slater Middle School last week, a 13-year-old student took out a kitchen knife after a group of fellow students punched and attacked him.

Before that, there was a stabbing at Santa Rosa High School.

And earlier this spring, a 16-year-old was stabbed to death after a fight on the campus of Montgomery High School.

The arrival of the police is a reverse course of how the community felt three years ago.

Inspired by George Floyd, the Santa Rosa school board in 2020 voted to get rid of its school resource officers.

Now, some community members want them back.

"We have a gang problem in our city and it trickles into our schools," said Montgomery High employee Rebecca Sullivan. "Our resources just don't add up."

Lt. Christopher Mahurin said police know that this is a "hot topic issue," and the goal is to work with the community to determine exactly what is needed.

Over the weekend, the Santa Rosa city manager recommended to the superintendent they bring back school police officers - at least temporarily for the next two weeks.

The superintendent agreed but it is not a decision approved by the school board.

Trustees will discuss and vote on possible permanent school security measures at its board meeting on Wednesday.