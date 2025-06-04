Santa Rosa suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man following dispute

article

A man is in custody Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly stabbing another man in a Santa Rosa park following an argument.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called about 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday to Bicentennial Park at 974 Russell Ave. on reports of the stabbing and found a 43-year-old man injured at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment of multiple stab wounds to his head and neck, according to the SRPD.

Police officers identified the suspect in the stabbing as 39-year-old Gerry Flickenger, and he was found at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Russell Avenue, about a half mile away from the scene of the stabbing. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators determined Flickenger and the victim got into a verbal altercation in the park, which led Flickenger to allegedly stab the other man.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to submit tips to the SRPD at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips .

The Source: Santa Rosa Police Department