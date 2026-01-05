Expand / Collapse search

2 Santa Rosa teens wounded by same bullet during robbery shooting

Published  January 5, 2026 1:50pm PST
Santa Rosa
The Brief

    • A shooting at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall wounded a 15-year-old boy, and the same bullet grazed a 14-year-old boy, authorities said.
    • Police said the teens were approached by two masked suspects who then robbed them of their belongings. The 15-year-old was pistol-whipped and shot once in the shoulder.
    • Both victims were hospitalized and released, and the suspects fled toward Juilliard Park and remain at large.

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities said the same bullet that struck a Santa Rosa teenager over the weekend also wounded a 14-year-old boy.

Shooting happened at transit hub

What we know:

Police said a shooting was reported about 6:26 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on 2nd Street. A 15-year-old boy suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to his upper shoulder and mid-back area.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Second victim suffered graze wound

Dig deeper:

About 21 minutes later, at 6:47 p.m., officers learned a 14-year-old boy had suffered a graze wound to the waist. Authorities said the injury was caused by the same bullet that struck the first victim.

He was also taken to a local hospital and later released.

Robbery details

Authorities said the shooting occurred after four teenage boys waiting for a bus at the transit mall were approached by two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Police said the suspects, believed to be adults, demanded the teens’ personal belongings. One of the suspects brandished a pistol during the encounter.

During the robbery, the 15-year-old boy was pistol-whipped on the side of the head and then shot once in the shoulder, police said.

The suspects fled toward Juilliard Park and remain at large.

Authorities have not released suspect descriptions. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 707-543-3590.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

