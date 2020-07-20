Search continues for Bay Area man who disappeared during hike in El Dorado Co.

article

Search and rescue crews continue their efforts to find a San Ramon man who went missing nearly two weeks ago after he was separated from his hiking partners in El Dorado County.

Saeed Emadi, 66, was hiking on July 8 near Strawberry Point at Ice House Reservoir in the Crystal Basin area of El Dorado County. He was separated after crossing a creek and continuing around the reservoir, according to the El Dorado County County Sheriff’s Office.

Emadi’s hiking partners were able to make contact with him on his cell phone at 3:30 p.m. the day he went missing. He said he was on a hill near a road and the reservoir was below him. That's the last anyone has heard from him.

Emadi is diabetic and he likely does not have his medication with him. Officials said he's in good physical shape, has day hike experience, and a “never quit” attitude. But he’s not familiar with the heavily wooded terrain and has no climbing experience.

Emadi is described as being 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a grey ball cap, a white button-up shirt, and light striped shorts with blue tennis shoes.

The National Guard and California Highway Patrol helicopters joined the search, which is still active but is now reduced to a limited ongoing, meaning there is not an active search each day. Officials are asking anyone in the area to keep an eye out for Emadi and to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office if you have information that could help locate him.

