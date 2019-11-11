Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez 2 months after disappearance

article

Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted from a Cumberland County park in mid-September.

Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16. after playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother.

The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.

Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Officials have exercised different strategies to find her include helicopter search, volunteer searches, media specialist, a dive team, sonar and teams of dogs searching.

Police described Alavez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

A $52,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been offered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeton City Police Department at 856-451-0033.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.