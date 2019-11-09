Search for missing 11-year-old Fremont girl ends

article

UPDATE: FREMONT POLICE REPORT THE MISSING GIRL HAS BEEN LOCATED.

Police in Fremont are looking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Police said 11-year-old Serathina Woods left her residence on Keystone Drive at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Woods is a black female and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black tights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.



