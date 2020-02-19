Search for missing couple in Marin County moves underwater

Marin County search and rescue teams set out on Tomales Bay in Inverness in two boats Wednesday morning, looking for any sign of a Palo Alto couple that went missing last Friday. But searchers found no sign of them.

"One dive rescue team brought a remotely operated vessel which includes camera capabilities for searching underwater as well as sonar fixed to the bottom," said Sgt. Brent Schneider, Marin County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

The search centered around the waters near Shell Beaches One and Two, the nearest beaches to where the couple was staying in Inverness.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen Friday afternoon near the cottage they rented.

Authorities believe they may have gone for a hike and got lost. Their phones and other belongings were still at their cottage. Previous searches took place on land.

"With the passing of every day the window of survival is slimmer. But we are still considering this a search and rescue mission and not a recovery," said Schneider.

Irwin is a leading researcher in Parkinson's Disease. Kiparsky is a linguist.

One man lives nearby and stopped by the volunteer fire department to offer to help.

Advertisement

"It's a special area and I felt compelled to come out and help," said resident Jerome Rubin.

Many people who live in work in Inverness are following developments on the news and hoping for the best.

Searchers say there are no signs of foul play.

The Marin Sheriff's Department says searchers will go back out on the Bay Thursday with jet skis.

By late Wednesday afternoon there was no word on any plans for another ground search.

