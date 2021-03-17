Security guard apprehends suspect who assaulted two elderly Asian people in San Francisco

A 75-year-old Asian woman and an 83-year-old Asian man were attacked Wednesday morning near San Francisco's U.N. Plaza, and police say it appears to be another unprovoked attack.

Officers from the Tenderlon station received reports of a physical altercation near the area of 7th and Market streets around 10:10 a.m. When they arrived, they arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the assaults.

Authorities said a security guard detained the man after he assaulted the elderly man and women and fled on foot.

About 30 minutes prior, police say the suspect was involved in a physical altercation where he attacked the man. A nearby security guard chased the suspect on foot, and while fleeing, the suspect attacked the elderly woman.

The two elderly victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was not identified other than his age, was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated medical condition, police said.

Investigators are looking to see if bias was a motivating factor in the assaults.