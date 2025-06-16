Expand / Collapse search

Security guard arrested for allegedly hitting juvenile with car at San Rafael mall

By
Published  June 16, 2025 4:05pm PDT
San Rafael
KTVU FOX 2
article

FILE ART - San Rafael police car via San Rafael Facebook page

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A security guard was arrested for allegedly hitting a juvenile with a car at a San Rafael mall, according to police.

Security guard was upset over destroyed caution tape

What we know:

Melvin Anthony Kennedy, 66, worked for a private security company contracted to patrol Northgate Mall, the San Rafael Police Department said.

Kennedy, an Oakland resident, allegedly became upset after a group of juveniles tore down caution tape used to close off an area of the parking lot last Wednesday, police said.

Featured

Man found fatally shot while still clinging onto dog's leash in San Leandro
article

Man found fatally shot while still clinging onto dog's leash in San Leandro

A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in San Leandro, still holding onto his dog’s leash, police said.

Guard seen yelling at group 

What they're saying:

Witnesses told police they saw the security guard yelling at juveniles on the bottom floor of the two-story mall parking structure. Kennedy allegedly chased the group in a security vehicle and purposely struck one of them, who was on a bike, with it, police said.

Kennedy stopped briefly but then fled.

He eventually returned to the scene and surrendered to police.

Kennedy was arrested and booked Marin County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle and felony child abuse.

The juvenile was treated at a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Source: San Rafael Police Department

San RafaelCrime and Public Safety