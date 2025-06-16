Security guard arrested for allegedly hitting juvenile with car at San Rafael mall

article

A security guard was arrested for allegedly hitting a juvenile with a car at a San Rafael mall, according to police.

Security guard was upset over destroyed caution tape

What we know:

Melvin Anthony Kennedy, 66, worked for a private security company contracted to patrol Northgate Mall, the San Rafael Police Department said.

Kennedy, an Oakland resident, allegedly became upset after a group of juveniles tore down caution tape used to close off an area of the parking lot last Wednesday, police said.

Featured article

Guard seen yelling at group

What they're saying:

Witnesses told police they saw the security guard yelling at juveniles on the bottom floor of the two-story mall parking structure. Kennedy allegedly chased the group in a security vehicle and purposely struck one of them, who was on a bike, with it, police said.

Kennedy stopped briefly but then fled.

He eventually returned to the scene and surrendered to police.

Kennedy was arrested and booked Marin County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle and felony child abuse.

The juvenile was treated at a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.