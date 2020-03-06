Senior center in San Bruno closed after possible coronavirus exposure

The San Bruno Senior Center has been temporarily closed after a potential novel coronavirus exposure at the facility, city officials and the San Mateo County Health Department announced Thursday.

According to the city, three passengers of a Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked off the San Francisco coast due to multiple coronavirus cases visited the senior center in recent weeks to assist the facility's lunch program.

One passenger of the ship, a Placer County resident who is not known to have visited the senior center, has since died from the virus. The three people were aboard the cruise ship from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21.

None of the individuals are confirmed to have contracted the virus but county health officials advised them to self-quarantine out of caution. One reported low-level cold symptoms Wednesday that have since subsided. The other two have not reported any symptoms of the illness.

The senior center is tentatively scheduled to reopen March 10, barring confirmation of the virus' presence. City officials said they are not aware of any confirmed coronavirus cases within San Bruno at this time.

Public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise residents to take multiple precautions to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, including avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, cleaning surfaces and objects that are touched frequently and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Residents can contact the San Mateo County coronavirus public call center at (650) 363-4422 with non-medical questions about the virus. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.