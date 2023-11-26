Several Bay Area residents arrested over holiday weekend for DUI

The Petaluma Police Department had their work cut out for them this weekend with 11 DUI arrests being made by residents spanning all over the Bay Area.

From Wednesday, six officers formed a DUI Saturation Patrol, and six additional officers were deployed to downtown Petaluma to patrol the "traditional large crowds" that gather on Thanksgiving Eve. Officers on the SUI Saturation patrol made 72 traffic stops from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day, which resulted in six DUI-related arrests and 25 other infraction citations.

Among those arrested include: Petaluma residents 45-year-old Jorge Ramirez, 54-year-old Michael Balazki, James Falduto, 24, and Jared Humphreys, 22.

Oakland resident Valentino Salazar, 29, was also arrested.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Brian Amador-Ortiz was arrested. On Friday, police arrested Graton resident Jack Reed, 31, and Joshua Antimo, 30, of Novato.

Saturday, 18-year-old Portilio Armas Masariegos and 31-year-old Wiliam Vasquez-Rodriguez of San Rafael were arrested.

"We are committed to increasing traffic safety and will continue to locate and identify impaired drivers," Petaluma police said in a statement.