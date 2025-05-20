Several vehicles go up in flames at Oakley scrapyard

Several vehicles caught fire at a scrapyard in Oakley on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Scrapyard fire

What we know:

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the blaze started around 5:40 p.m. at a wrecking yard at Main Street and Brownstone Road where multiple vehicles were burning.

Fire officials said the flames spread into nearby brush, which could threaten some homes in the area.

No further details were immediately available