Severe winter storm closes Tahoe ski resorts, major highway

A severe winter storm that has dropped over two feet of snow in the last 24 hours in the Sierras, is wrecking havoc in Tahoe.

The winter weather had prompted the closure of major highways and ski resorts.

California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 80 in both directions on Sunday, making travel to and from Tahoe a nightmare for many people.

Interstate 80 is closed eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada State line.

CHP said there is no estimated time of reopening the roadway due to the heavy snow.

A number of popular ski resorts have also closed because of the storm.

Heavenly and Northstar resorts both said they will both be closed on Sunday because of heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions.

Snow plows work to clear roadways near Northstar Resort in Tahoe.

Experts at the Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab said they expect another two to four feet of snow to fall in the next 24 hours. Stormy conditions are expected to let up on Tuesday.