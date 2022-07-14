SF Gay Men's chorus says goodbye to conductor Tim Seelig

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating the retirement of artistic director and conductor Tim Seelig.



A farewell concert at Davis Symphony Hall on Wednesday night was a tribute to seeling and his 11 years of artistic influence.

The gay men's chorus was joined by the San Francisco Symphony for the first time.



Other special guests included the Oakland Interfaith Gospel choir and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who hugged Seeling on stage and handed him a certificate of achievement.