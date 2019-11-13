SF Interim DA Suzy Loftus to serve until January when Chesa Boudin assumes post

San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will serve in the position until January before the city's new district attorney-elect Chesa Boudin assumes the post, Mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday.

Breed said Loftus will stay in office through Jan. 8 and finish out the term vacated by former District Attorney George Gascon who resigned in October.

Boudin requested that Loftus continue to lead the office as he makes his transition, the mayor said.

“I have met with DA-Elect Chesa Boudin and congratulated him on his election as San Francisco’s next District Attorney,” Breed said in a press release. “We discussed how we can work together to address the challenges facing our City, as well as to work out a transition plan. I’m supportive of his request to have Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus stay to lead the office, which she has agreed to do. Suzy continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving our city and will provide much-needed leadership during this transition.”