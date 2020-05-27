SF mayor under fire for texts about homeless

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is facing criticism over texts regarding clearing homeless people from certain areas of the city.

According to Mission Local, text messages from July and August of last year between Breed and Police Chief Bill Scott, show the mayor urging Scott to roust homeless people from their encampments despite her repeated denials that she made such requests.

On Aug. 22 she sent a text to Scott, Sean Elsbernd, her chief of staff, and others that reads, "Please deal with the 500 block of market. It's terrible right now. Thanks."

Breed followed that up with, "And 800 block of market is a problem as well. That's the one block that neeeds to be clean!!!"

Hours laters she sent a text to those same recipients saying, "Man sleeping on bench on Hayes st near gough. Can someone come ASAP. I’m in the area having lunch."

Scott replied, "Copy. We are sending a team."

The texts were requested by an anonymous source through the police department's public records portal.

While Breed has been accused of ordering the removal of homeless encampments and getting law enforcement to handle certain situations, a spokesperson for the mayor said she is only bringing attention to areas that need to be addressed.

"When she is out in the community, she makes sure to highlight areas that need attention so that the Healthy Streets Operations Center is aware of the issue and can respond to get people help they need," the Breed's spokesperson said in a statement. "The Mayor is focused on addressing the day to day challenges in San Francisco, as well as long-term efforts like putting forward plans to add a thousand shelter beds, breaking down the barriers to build new housing, and increasing mental health support for those in need.”