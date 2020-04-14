SF Pride Parade and Celebration canceled due to coronavirus concerns

San Francisco’s annual Pride Parade and Celebration scheduled for June has been canceled this year, due to coronavirus concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

"Uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified in recent weeks, and the organization has concluded that the risks to public health of a large-scale gathering such as Pride preclude this year’s production of the annual event,” the group's board of directors said in a statement.

The world-renowned LGBTQ celebration draws hundreds of thousands of people to San Francisco annually for the festivities which culminate each year with a parade along Market Street.

The event was to mark its 50th anniversary this year and was scheduled to take place June 27-28. The milestone anniversary was expected to attract upwards of a million people, according to organizers.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Fred Lopez said in the statement. He added that the decision was made with heavy hearts and came after in-depth conversations with members of the board and production team, along with city officials, other Pride organizations around the world and "most of all, our LGBTQ communities.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the annual event one of her favorites but said the decision to cancel was in the best interest of public health. "The City will continue to work with SF Pride to celebrate everything Pride stands for in the weeks and months to come,” the mayor said. "San Francisco will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

SF Pride organizers said plans were already in the works to take part in a “Virtual Global Pride” celebration on Saturday, June 27 in partnership other Pride organizations around the world. The group said that in the coming weeks and months, it will also be announcing other collaborative Pride events to commemorate and celebrate the LGBTQ community this summer.