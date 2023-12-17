SF restaurant owner suffering from 'crime trifecta' after 2 businesses, car broken into separately

article

A restaurant owner in San Francisco says he suffered from a "crime trifecta" after his car and two businesses were broken into this week.

Ken Lowe's restaurant, Ace Wasabi Sushi in the Marina District was broken into on Thursday.

Surveillance footage shows thieves took in premium Wagyu beef, estimated to be around $5,000. Lowe's other restaurant, Pinsa Rossa in Pacific Heights, was also burglarized Sunday morning and Lowe's car was also broken into earlier this week.

It's unclear if Lowe is personally being targeted.