SFMOMA reopens with new shelter-in-place exhibits

For it's first full weekend under the red tier of California's reopening system, San Francisco welcomed another round of reopenings that included museums.

Aside from vibrant and throught-provoking piecs of art, museums give you the experience of culture and history that a textbook cannot.

"We're very excited to see the 'Close to Home' show," said Jennifer Berkotwitz, a local painter in San Francisco. "It has artists in the Bay Area speaking about their experience through this year."

The impacts of COVID-19 were not broad strokes. Many museums around the world closed their doors with little confidence in reopening. A survery conducted by the American Alliance of Museums last summer found that about one in three museums in the U.S. feared they would not come back.

A new study by the Museums Association shows 60% of museums in the United Kingdom fear for their survival.

"We've been closed since November, so we're just really excited to be opening again," said Samantha Leo, the chief philanthropy officer for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

"There's even more to see than there was in October."

Saturday hosted a preview of exhibits only for museum members. Starting Sunday, it will be open to the public.

The museum will be at 25% capacity, masks will be required and customers are asked to keep moving without spending too much time in a confined space. Headsets will not be available; the museum asks guests to download their app. Anyone arriving will also be screened with questions.

Guests must reserve tickets. You can do that on the museum's website.