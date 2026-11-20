The Brief Fewer people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving across the country, according to AAA, but San Francisco International Airport is bucking that trend. SFO airport officials say they are expecting an 8% increase in holiday travel this season compared to 2025. Airport managers told KTVU they are somewhat surprised by the surge, as airline ticket prices are more expensive than they were one year ago due to fuel and oil costs.



Fewer people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving across the country, according to AAA, but San Francisco International Airport is bucking that trend.

8% travel increase

By the numbers:

SFO airport officials say they are expecting an 8% increase in holiday travel this season compared to 2025.

The holiday travel period begins Friday and runs through New Year's, with about 6.7 million people expected to pass through SFO — including 166,000 travelers on Friday alone.

Airport managers told KTVU they are somewhat surprised by the surge, as airline ticket prices are more expensive than they were one year ago due to fuel and oil costs.

While officials thought higher fares might dampen holiday travel, the projected 6.7 million passengers will set a new record, surpassing the previous high of 6.6 million travelers set in 2018.

Determined to travel

Why you should care:

Travelers at SFO on Friday morning said they were determined to make their holiday plans happen despite the added costs.

Among them were Hayward residents Ezmie and Elodia Munoz, San Francisco 49ers fans who took the week off to watch the team play the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday.

Berkeley resident Annie Coleman was also flying out to spend the holiday with her boyfriend's family in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

"I think for the holidays, you always should be with family," Coleman said. "I'm going to make it happen, either way."

Across California and the nation, AAA expects a slight decline of 0.1% to 0.6% in the number of people traveling more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving.

Analysts believe that minor decrease reflects the impact of higher fuel prices on both driving and air travel.