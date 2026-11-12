Interior Secretary Doug Burgum insists Presidio will not be mass developed amid resident concerns

The Brief U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum assured the public that the federal government will not sell or mass develop any portion of San Francisco's Presidio during a visit to a Presidio Trust board meeting. The visit follows President Donald Trump's threats to reduce the park's operations and his decision earlier this year to fire six Presidio board members and appoint replacements. Despite Burgum's assurances, local residents raised sharp concerns during public comment regarding potential development proposals and surging residential rents across the 1,500-acre parkland.



U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum insisted that San Francisco’s Presidio will remain protected and preserved, pushing back against mounting public fears regarding potential federal mass development or land sales.

Interior Secretary Offers Assurances Following Closed Board Session

Speaking after attending a closed session of the Presidio Trust board meeting, Burgum rejected rumors that the administration plans to offload any part of the historic former U.S. Army base turned federally managed parkland.

"There will be no sell-off; we’re not selling an acre of The Presidio," Burgum said.

The secretary praised the park's ongoing operations and leadership, adding, "There’s exciting opportunities to do a better job of preserving and expanding the strong mission that’s already here, and The Presidio’s done a great job, had a great year, and the future’s very bright for The Presidio."

Burgum's appearance comes just months after President Donald Trump threatened to reduce the Presidio's operations and overhaul its oversight. Earlier this year, Trump fired six Presidio Trust board members appointed by the previous administration and installed his own appointees.

Residents Voice Fears Over Land Development and Surging Rents

Burgum departed prior to the open session of the board meeting, where area residents filed public comment to question the administration's intentions for the land and demand relief from rising housing costs.

Some speakers expressed alarm over outside proposals to repurpose federal land for private ventures.

"I’m here about network states and freedom cities, ideas that have been floated to the federal level for public land use," one speaker said during public comment. "Turning any part of the Presidio into one would betray the very reason the Presidio Trust exists. We don’t need corporate enclaves, deregulated tech hubs on our coastline; we need open space and public access."

Alongside land-use concerns, tenants living within the Presidio's 1,400 residential units urged the board to address what they described as rapidly escalating rents.

"Until rent solutions are identified, we ask that a temporary cap be enacted for renewal increases at no more than the federal cost-of-living adjustment, which is 3.6 percent for 2027," one resident said, drawing applause from the room.

Board Outlines Infrastructure and Environmental Priorities

During the open session, the Presidio Trust board focused largely on how the park's revenue has been allocated and detailed upcoming infrastructure and conservation projects across the 1,500-acre site.

Board priorities include repairing roads and trails, modernizing the park's electrical grid, and revitalizing its forest ecosystem to support native wildlife species.

"Because one of the things we profoundly believe in is that if we build it right, nature will come roaring back," said Jean Fraser, CEO of the Presidio Trust.

Despite Burgum's assurances that the parkland will remain untouched, residents signaled that significant questions remain. A follow-up meeting of the Presidio Trust with the neighborhood association is being scheduled for next month to further discuss community concerns.