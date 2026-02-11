SFO delays: 20% of flights impacted due to wind

The Brief The FAA implemented a ground delay program at San Francisco International Airport due to gusty winds, limiting arrivals to fewer than 28 aircraft per hour until 6 p.m. As of 2:30 p.m., departing flights were averaging 55-minute delays, with some delays reaching up to 149 minutes. About 20% of SFO flights (roughly 200 flights) have been affected. International arrivals remain unaffected.



The Federal Aviation Administration announced a ground delay program at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday as gusty winds, rain, and low clouds slowed operations.

The program, which is scheduled to last until 6 p.m., requires airlines to delay SFO-bound departures from their origin airports to keep arrival rates below 28 aircraft per hour.

As of 2:30 p.m., departing flights from SFO were delayed an average of 55 minutes, with some maximum delays reaching 149 minutes.

An SFO spokesperson reported that approximately 20% of flights at SFO, about 200, have been affected.

The ground delay affects all domestic flights in the U.S. and all flights from Canada bound for San Francisco. It does not currently impact other international arrivals.