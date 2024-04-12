SFPD arrest 42 people in Tenderloin, nearby areas in joint operation

San Francisco officers arrested 42 people during a multi-agency law enforcement operation on Wednesday in the city's Tenderloin District and nearby areas, according to police.

Of the 42 people arrested, 30 were wanted fugitives, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Along with the U.S. Marshals Service and San Francisco sheriff's deputies, police said they seized illegal drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

SFPD has been intensifying enforcement at night around United Nations Plaza and other areas where illegal activity occurs. These operations will continue for the foreseeable future.