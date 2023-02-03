SFPD arrest suspect who allegedly fired blank rounds in Richmond District synagogue

San Francisco police on Friday announced they arrested a male suspect who allegedly fired blank rounds at a Jewish synagogue in the Richmond District on Wednesday. Officials say the suspect, one day earlier, had brandished a handgun at Balboa Theatre, about 10 blocks away on Balboa Street.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at around 5 p.m. Officers located the suspect in the Richmond District and detained him without incident, officials said.

SFPD said they obtained a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence. Police said evidence related to the two incidents was found, which they seized. The suspect is believed to be connected to both of these incidents.

The suspect's identity is not being released at this time. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of disturbing religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm, and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service.

The investigation of this case remains open.

MORE: Hunt continues for assailant who fired blank rounds in San Francisco synagogue