SFPD officers used 'unnecessary force' in Mario Woods shooting

The San Francisco police officers who shot and killed Mario Woods in 2015 will not face any punishment, now that officials have completed their review of the deadly encounter.

The officers used "unnecessary force," the Department of Police Accountability concluded, but they will not be disciplined.

Five officers shot Woods 20 times when he was encountered holding a knife on a city street. Woods was suspected of having committed a stabbing. Much of the altercation was recorded in cellphone video that was widely seen.

The cops will not be punished because the Department of Police Accountability found that the officers did not deviate from SFPD policies that were in place at the time.

An earlier report showed that the officers shot Woods 72 seconds after encountering him.

Last year, the city agreed to pay $400,000 to Woods' mother to settle a lawsuit.