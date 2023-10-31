SFPD seeks public's help finding missing 11-year-old boy

San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Lemichael Humphrey is a Black child standing 5-feet, 4-inches, with black hair and brown eyes and is considered "at-risk" due to medical conditions, SFPD said in a press release.

Lemichael Humphrey | Courtesy of the San Francisco Police Department

He was last seen around 7:50 a.m. Monday and was wearing a black hoodie with a purple Adidas logo, a light blue t-shirt, blue sweatpants and blue Vans shoes.

Lemichael frequently rides MUNI buses and trains and is known to visit Metreon.

Anyone who locates Lemichael Humphrey should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.